Self-professed progressive Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has lost an embarrassing fight over his city’s financial mess as the city council voted on Wednesday to bring in an independent investigator to review the city’s budget and spending.

The city council is highly suspicious over the city’s budget mess. With the deeply troubled pensions gobbling up more and more of the city’s available cash and Johnson continuig to throw hundreds of millions at illegal migrants — $639.6 million, the Sun-Times reported — Chicago is now facing an $882 million budget deficit.

Johnson spent hundreds of millions on illegals: housing them, feeding them, giving them free healthcare, clothing and legal assistance. Meanwhile, he has taken funding away from the city’s black communities and run the city’s bank accounts dry.

The mayor’s handling of the city’s finances have left no one satisfied.

This isn’t the first embarrassment that the left-wing mayor suffered this month over the city’s finances. Last week his Chief Financial Officer resigned and when she did she stated that she quit rather than compromise her integrity. It was the third CFO he lost in a year.

The now former CFO, Ashlee Gabrysch, resigned and in doing so, she released a statement saying that she is committed to “upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency,” but added, “It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations. I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation.”

As the CFO exited, Johnson and his temporary replacement, Comptroller Michael Belsky, went on the attack and accused her of improprieties. The whole fiasco only heightened the city council’s suspicions that the mayor has made an absolute mess out of the city’s budget and finances.

Flash forward to Wednesday, and the aldermen gathered in an overwhelming 45-5 vote to hire an outside firm for an independent review of the city’s messy finances, according to Chicago’s WTTW.

Johnson has been increasingly isolated in the mayor’s office. He has become one of the least powerful mayors in a city used to powerful mayors. He has a very small coalition, and is constantly bucked by the aldermen, who have become emboldened to seek their own spotlights without any worry that the mayor might overpower them.

This vote is just another example of Johnson’s powerlessness.

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