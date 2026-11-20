President Trump will hold a White House press conference Friday at noon Eastern time.

Trump said he will discuss trade deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and other countries.

The presser comes after a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi on Thursday in Shenzhen, China.

On his return flight from Shenzhen, China, President Trump announced he would hold a press conference to end the week.

“Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip. I will be giving a News Conference tomorrow at 12 P.M., the White House. Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, then a trilateral meeting with both leaders, before departing Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. The meetings will likely be a key topic of questions on Friday.

Trump’s presser also comes after several technological disruptions in the U.S. over the past week.

Earlier this week, reports indicated a technical malfunction at JPMorgan Chase caused disruptions that affected customers of several major banks, as Breitbart News noted. The company said the issue was not the result of a cyberattack.

According to the New York Times, JPMorgan Chase said it had “experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems,” with a spokeswoman noting a return to normal by the evening.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase announced that third parties that provide it with services were targeted in a cyberattack unrelated to the earlier disruption.

“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” the bank said Friday morning.

The press conference also comes as Trump broke news Thursday regarding Iran during his return flight from China. Barak Ravid of Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 report that the president said on a call that he is “not rushing into any decision [on Iran].”

“We will see what happens after the beginning of the year,” he added.