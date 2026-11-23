Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) announced he is resigning from Congress after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” he “engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct, including making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer.” The committee released the report Monday and Gomez announced his resignation shortly after.

Gomez, who has represented the state’s 34th Congressional District since 2017, was defeated in November’s midterm election by Democratic Socialists of America-aligned challenger Angela Gonzales-Torres.

Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward a female House staffer, including touching her genitals at a Washington bar, the House Ethics Committee said in the report. The Los Angeles Times reported that Gomez disagreed with some of the findings but would leave the seat on December 1.

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” he said in a statement reported by the Times.

The committee began investigating Gomez in April. His counsel provided the names of two women who were staffers in other offices, and concluded, “Representative Gomez’s conduct caused this House staffer significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.”

The other woman, who the report does not identify, told investigators Gomez sexually assaulted her at a bar in Washington, DC, and later groped her in his office. Both incidents occurred between 2023 and 2024. Gomez is married and has a son.

Gomez is one of six members of Congress this year to lose their seat either by resigning or being defeated due to sexual misconduct. He joins Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) in resigning early from the chamber. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) abandoned his reelection bid in August after an ethics report, and two additional members, Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and Max Miller (R-OH), lost bids to return to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.