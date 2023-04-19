North Carolina K9 Gets Bulletproof Vest

A four-legged deputy in North Carolina was recently gifted a bulletproof vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization with a mission to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement all over the country.

“Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation… Posted by Lenoir County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The sheriff’s office added that the vest was sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

“We are truly appreciative of the vest that was sponsored by Mr. Campanale and Vested Interest in K9s,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “Our K9s are valuable members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.”

The vest is also embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. said their bullet and stab protective vest program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Dogs with expired vests are also eligible.

The organization also said the vests are made possible by both private and corporate donations, and that it accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each bullet and stab protective vest has a value of $1800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.