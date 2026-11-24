The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday that it sent specialized cyber teams to conduct offshore security boardings of two foreign commercial ships headed to U.S. ports in August after signs that their networks were compromised by “foreign cyber actors.”

“The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal cybersecurity experts, recently conducted joint offshore security boardings of two inbound foreign-flagged commercial vessels in the Gulf of America,” a Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The operations occurred on Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, and the teams handled the threats before the vessels docked in U.S. ports, according to the report.

The Coast Guard’s confirmation came on the same day the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. authorities are investigating whether Iran was involved in dozens of cyberattacks on energy tankers.

“The measures were designed to ensure the integrity of the vessel’s operational and information technology systems following indications that the networks of both vessels were compromised by foreign cyber actors,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson said the boardings involved a specialized team of law enforcement personnel, Coast Guard Cyber Protection Team members, a vessel inspector, and FBI Cyber Action Team operators. The spokesperson said the team boarded the first vessel on Aug. 21 to assess a suspected cybersecurity breach.

“The captain, crew and shore-side corporate staff were critical partners in helping to ensure the threats were mitigated,” the spokesperson continued.

A similar operation occurred a few days later on the second vessel, which was also in the Gulf of America, the spokesperson confirmed.

The Coast Guard said it is working with all affected parties to make sure port operations continue safely without interruption.

The Wall Street Journal reported that hackers targeted vulnerabilities in Fortinet networking equipment, and the Coast Guard executed the boardings after vessel crews received bomb threats and a warning that “traitor ships will burn in hell.”

The hackers were reportedly able to breach one of the vessel’s propulsion and navigation systems and disrupt communications for approximately 30 hours. During that time, crews had to switch to manual procedures, which potentially delayed energy shipments to Europe and Asia, according to the report.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the Marine Transportation System is “vital to America’s economic prosperity and national security,” and said guarding against cyber threats is a “standard part” of the agency’s security mission.

“While confirmed cyber disruptions in the maritime domain remain uncommon, even isolated technical issues can cause avoidable commercial delays,” the spokesperson said. “We encourage all maritime stakeholders to leverage Coast Guard Cyber Command’s free, non-regulatory technical resources to maintain strong digital hygiene and report any suspected anomalies to the National Response Center.”