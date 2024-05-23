Exclusive — Trump-Backed NJ Senate Candidate: Voters Don’t Buy Biden Saying Economy Is Great

Voters do not buy the Biden administration’s claim that the economy is great, New Jersey Senate candidate Christine Serrano Glassner said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s basic math. And when he says the economy is great, no, what you are saying is the stock market is great, but I can tell you, the working folks in New Jersey — young adults that would love to buy a home and start a family and they can’t afford to, with seniors that are on fixed incomes, most of these people are not in the stock market,” she said.

“So if you’re in the stock market, of course, your economy, your personal economy is doing great for you. But not if you’re not and you’re living paycheck to paycheck,” she said, explaining that the price of gas has doubled.

She also noted the price of college, explaining that the price tag is stunning for families.

LISTEN:

“It takes a full paycheck, just one full paycheck and a high paycheck … and so, of course, you don’t have that [and] you can’t afford to do that if you’re an average family. So that means you’re going further and further into debt,” she said, also highlighting issues with interest rates.

“And look at what’s happened with the interest rate, right? So of course, people are spending more, right? Because if you have, let’s say you have a loan, and you auto pay that loan, and so you don’t really pay attention to what’s happening with the interest rate on that loan. Well, a year ago, two years ago, that one was six percent. Guess what your loan is now? [It’s] 12,13 percent. Of course you’re spending more money, right?” she asked.

People, she continued, are noticing these changes to their personal finances.

“I’m out there in all of these different communities. I don’t know if you saw, but followed up by the endorsement, we had a tremendous outpouring of endorsements from, my gosh, Don Jr., Gov. Burgum, … a whole bunch of endorsements that we just released yesterday — because people see that if we get behind solid candidates — and I am in New Jersey, the common sense conservative candidate — people know that we have an opportunity to take the seat, and that’s it,” she added.

