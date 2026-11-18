The most the Republicans can do before they lose their majorities in the House and Senate is confirm judges and fund the nation’s defense since their hands are tied by the filibuster, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked what can be realistically done in the next six weeks, Johnson said whatever can be done will be difficult due to slender majorities and the reality of the filibuster.

“It’s very difficult because we have very slender majorities, and you know, fiscal conservatives like me, if we do anything, are going to want to pay for it. But in paying for it, we have to open up, you know, committees to instructions where we would roll back what gains we made in the one big beautiful bill,” he said, calling this an “ugly, ugly reality.”

“My guess is probably the most we can do is provide funding to defend this nation. You know, we are literally historic lows in military funding as a percent of GDP, but even that’s not going to be easy,” he warned.

The Wisconsin lawmaker said they are still working to confirm judges and are dedicated to doing so, reminding listers that Senators went home for the weekend because of Senate rules and that it “had no impact in actually confirming circuit court judges.”

“Once we get into district court judges, that’s a two hour time lag, and so we’ll just start cranking those things out. Probably be voting late in the night to confirm as many judges as President Trump has basically nominated. I think we’ll get that done,” he predicted, adding that “reconciliation is still a heavy lift.”

Host Mike Slater pointed out that voters will have more reason to vote for Republicans in 2028 if they stick to what they promised and crank out bills, like the SAVE America Act, before they lose power. However, Johnson said it all hinges on eliminating the filibuster.

“It all rests on whether or not Republicans will vote to eliminate the filibuster. I recommended they do so. I did it a year ago. Ok, we should eliminate the filibuster. I don’t like that. I, you know, trust me, we’d like to have a filibuster in 2029 when they run the table, but they’re going to eliminate it anyway,” he said.

“So we should have done it — at this point in time, it’s pretty much a moot point. You know, a Republicans not having done it for a year won’t do it now. So you can’t pass any of these things. And part of the reason we lost is we ate our own. You know, we didn’t pass SAVE America not because Republicans weren’t voting for it. It’s because we needed Democrat votes, and Democrats wouldn’t supply a vote for election integrity,” he said, adding that “Democrats should be blamed for not passing the SAVE America Act, but we put ourselves in a position where we blamed ourselves.”

Johnson added, “Not smart politics.”

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