Virginia coach Tony Bennett reportedly declined a raise with his contract extension and asked that the money he would have gotten be distributed to his staffers, instead.

“[My wife] Laurel and I are in a great spot, and in the past, I’ve had increases in my contract,” Bennett said in a statement. “We just feel a great peace about where we’re at, all that’s taken place, and how we feel about this athletic department and this community and this school. I love being at UVA,” according to ESPN.

“I have more than enough,” the coach added, “and if there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs, and coaches, by not tying up so much [in men’s basketball], that’s my desire.”

Indeed, Bennett and his wife pledged $500,000 toward a career-development program intended to assist Virginia players to develop careers after sports.

The coach earned $4.15 million which included a $1 million longevity payment issued in March. His new deal runs through the 2025-26 season.

University president Jim Ryan praised coach Bennett’s generosity.

“Tony’s decision — to turn down a well-deserved raise and instead invest in his players and UVA athletics more broadly — tells you everything you need to know about him as a leader and as a human being,” Ryan said. “Tony is one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met, and this is just the latest example.”

Bennett has coached the Cavaliers since 2009, taking the team to seven NCAA tournaments. Last season the Cavs also won their first title.

