WATCH: Tennis Player Injures Father in Racket-Swinging Tirade, Scolded by Mother

Dinner around the Tsitsipas family table is going to be a little awkward for a while.

Greek tennis phenom Stafanos Tsitsipas threw a fit during a recent match and injured his father while smashing his racket. The tirade went down Tuesday morning at the ATP Cup in Australia, after the young Greek lost to a first set tiebreaker to Nick Kyrgios.

Watch:

Here's the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his Dad Apostolos when he smashed his racket!! (@ATPMedia @primevideosport 📹) pic.twitter.com/QDLgJlbrOh — JC 🎾. (@Joe__Tennis) January 7, 2020

Apostolos, Tsitsipas’ father, appeared to be telling his son to calm down. The younger Tsitsipas, however, apparently had no interest in calming down. With his second swing, he appeared to clip his father’s arm. This prompted his mother to come down from her seat in the stands and scold her son from the railing.

Tsitsipas was given a point penalty for the outburst.

