Armed Robbery Charges Dropped Against NY Giants DeAndre Baker

Charges of armed robbery have been dropped against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker in Florida.

The Broward County State Attorney’s office originally charged Baker with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for an alleged robbery of a group of men during a dice game in Miramar, Florida, in May, ESPN reported.

The case fell apart for county prosecutors when an attorney involved in the case was arrested for attempting to extort money out of the NFL player.

Attorney William Dean, 50, wanted Baker to fork over $266,000 to each of the three men accusing the player of robbing them, who in turn would do “anything you want, so long as the money is right,” the police said.

Baker’s Attorney Bradford Cohen praised the decision to drop the charges saying that his client was “a victim of an extortion from day one.”

In October, the three men who claimed to be victims had already recanted their claims against the 23-year-old player. Julius Lamar, Steven Compton, and Tommy J. Hartshaw asserted in their updated statements that Baker “did not directly or indirectly participate in any robbery or assist in a robbery at the scene or elsewhere.”

However, the victims have also said that they were paid $55,000 to recant their original accusations against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar who was also implicated in this case.

Baker was a first-round 2019 NFL Draft pick out of Georgia. But he was benched early in his rookie year. Baker is now free to shop himself to other teams, though there is apparently still an NFL investigation into him.

