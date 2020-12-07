WATCH: Georgia High School Football Player Born Without Hands Catches Touchdown Pass in State Playoffs

A Georgia high school football player did not let the fact that he was born without hands to stop him from catching a touchdown pass during his team’s recent playoff game.

Bainbridge High’s freshman varsity player, Jamauri Williams, proved to be more than capable with his first touchdown catch last weekend in the Bearcats’ game against the Islands High School Sharks, according to WCTV, Tallahassee.

Williams’s touchdown contributed to a 43-point blowout of the Sharks during the Friday, Dec. 4, playoff game.

Even though he was born without hands, the young man said he lives by the motto, “Brush the haters off.” Williams noted that he surprises his opponents, who always dismiss him. “They don’t think I can do nothing,” he told the media.

This was no pity achievement, either, as the video of the play reveals. The teen’s opponents were no less physical with Williams than they are anyone else. Williams simply outran the Sharks looking to tackle him:

What’s stopping you from achieving your dreams? At 11, I’m talking with Jamauri Williams. He’s a freshman on the Bainbridge varsity football team. He was born without hands. On Saturday, he made his first catch in a playoff game. He says he’s just getting started. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/tVNuq1UZ7e — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) December 2, 2020

Williams has also performed as a kicker and made one other touchdown this season.

“I’m very proud. I never treated him any different. He was never raised to think any different than if he had ten fingers, two hands,” the teen’s mother told the media. “Y’all don’t understand how proud I am of my Baby.. through it all, I NEVER DOUBTED HIM,” she added.

Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton echoes Williams’ mother.

“He doesn’t use it as an excuse. He doesn’t use it as a crutch,” Littleton said of his player. “A kid that works so hard at what he does, for the limitations that he has, it’s just amazing to see him do the things that he does.”

Williams and the Bearcats will next hit the field on Friday for round two of the playoffs against the Cedartown Bulldogs in the state’s GHSA-AAAA tournament.

