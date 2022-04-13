Dungy Doubles Down on Support for DeSantis’ Fatherhood Bill, Uses Obama’s Words Against Critics

Ex-NFL coach Tony Dungy has doubled down on his support for fatherhood, using Barack Obama’s words against critics after leftists blasted him for standing with Florida’s Ron DeSantis as the governor signed a pro-fatherhood bill into law.

On Monday, Dungy attended the signing ceremony for Florida’s HB 7065, a $70 million initiative that aims to “provide resources for educational and mentorship programs to help children, fathers and families in the state through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF),” Breitbart News reported.

The Hall of Fame football star praised the bill as an essential effort to help fathers in the Sunshine State.

“This is going to be tremendous and such a good help to fathers in Florida,” Dungy said. “This bill is so important. I want to thank all of the men and women that have been behind this. It is going to allow groups like All Pro Dad and people like those here today to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”

Naturally, the left went on a rear against Dungy, calling him a “fraud,” an “apologist” for racism, a “bigoted asshole, and more.

But on Wednesday, Dungy waved off the criticism and even used the left’s favorite saint against them by posting a quote from Barack Obama in which the president cited statistics that proved how detrimental fatherlessness is for kids.

Dungy wrote, “2 days ago I spoke on behalf of a Florida bill that supports dads & families and it offended some people. 14 yrs ago Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord so I’ll keep supporting dads and families.”

Dungy’s point of the let’s hypocrisy is perfect on target.

