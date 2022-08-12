WATCH: D’backs Fans Run onto Field, Stadium Security Cannot Keep Up

The Diamondbacks-Pirates game ground to a halt on Wednesday when two fans jumped out of the stands and began running around the field with security in hot pursuit.

The fans ran out onto the field in the 8th inning, and one took a tour of the infield eventually stripping off his shirt with dramatic flair. The second fan was less energetic, and both were eventually corralled by security, the New York Post reported.

Security guards flooded the field to chase the interlopers down. Though, their pursuit of the trespassing fans was less than graceful.

This is a VERY tough look for @Dbacks security 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S0zF8twTSZ — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) August 11, 2022

DOUBLE FIELD INVASION AT CHASE pic.twitter.com/Zz3U3xc796 — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) August 11, 2022

The fan who stripped off his shirt seemed to taunt the security officers, one of whom fell flat on his face while trying to chase the runner down.

The Pirates eventually won the game, 6-4.

