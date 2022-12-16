Man Born Without Legs Prepares for First MMA Fight: ‘I’m Here to Rip Your Throat Out’

MMA hopeful Zion Clark will not let the fact that he was born without legs stop him from becoming a fighter.

Clark has already broken several world records for competing in sports despite being born with caudal regression syndrome. This disorder impairs the growth of the lower spine and body, according to the Daily Mail.

The would-be fighter is now preparing for his first fight against Eugene Murray at the Gladiator Challenge in San Diego. His opponent is also looking to gain his first win.

“I’m exceptional because I have a drive, and I live by the mantra ‘no excuses, ‘ and I push myself forward every day,” Clark said in the run-up to his bout with Murray.

“This is the start of another professional career for me, and I’m here to rip his throat out and put on a show for the crowd,” he added.

“People would make fun of me because I didn’t have legs,” he said, adding, “The best way to deal with haters is to use the hate to lift yourself up. The haters are your biggest fans – use that to your advantage.”

Clark has already powered through many hardships that life has thrown at him. He was given up to the foster care system as an infant, yet still trained and earned himself a successful high school wrestling career.

Still, Clark noted that school was not the best time in his life for the taunting.

“School wasn’t the greatest time for me, but by the time I was a senior, I was able to turn it around and get into college and do everything I wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s the same as it was wrestling for me. I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people,” he told TMZ. “Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”

Clark’s goal is to make it to the UFC. But he is also eyeing another sports goal. He is also set to try out for the U.S. 2024 Olympics and Paralympics wheelchair racing squad.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston