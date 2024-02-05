$7 Million for 30 Seconds: NFL Already Big Winner with Super Bowl Ad Rates

The NFL is already winning big with the Super Bowl even as it has not yet been played, with the league reaping a whopping $7 million for every 30-second product ad played between the football action.

This year, a list of big brands and big names are set to appear during the commercial breaks, and it will all put a ton of cash into the NFL’s pockets, according to CBS News.

Brands such as E-Trade, DoorDash, Google, M&M’s, Paramount streaming, Coors beer, car makers Kia, BMW, Toyota, and Volkswagen, and boycotted Bud Light are also hoping to mount a comeback to shore up their constantly flagging sales by bringing back old favorites the Clydesdale horses to stir America’s hearts.

The advertisers are also banking on some big-name stars to sell their wares, including Taylor Swift, Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Renner, Steve Martin, John Travolta, Jason Sudeikis, Tina Fey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more.

“Star power is pretty important. It is the one time when big, big, big-name celebrities pick up the phone. They love a good Super Bowl ad,” said marketing expert Keith Cartwright.

It is also reported that humor will take a front seat in many of this year’s Super Bowl ads as advertisers try to lighten the mood for a country mired in many troublesome controversies these days.

“It’s a big moment for the brand, for sure. We actually consciously wanted to lean much more into humor, to put a smile on people’s faces. And ultimately, make people laugh,” said Bud Light’s new senior vice president of marketing Todd Allen.

Aside from Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Coors, alcohol ads will be more limited this year than in previous years. Auto manufacturers will also have a smaller role in ad breaks. There will be only four car ads this year, whereas in 2022, there were eight ads for cars, according to Ad Age.

