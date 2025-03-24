President Donald Trump said he plans to host the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate their 2020 Super Bowl win, as the coronavirus pandemic foiled a visit that year.

On Saturday, Trump revealed his plans to OutKick’s Clay Travis aboard Air Force One.

After detailing how he is looking forward to hosting the Philadelphia Eagles following their victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last month, Trump announced he wants to host the Chiefs sometime after the Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers five years ago.

“And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID,” he said.

Travis called the idea “great” and noted that Randi Mahomes, mother of Chiefs star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, endorsed Trump for president, while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, “is a big fan.”

Trump spoke glowingly of the women, noting he met Randi Mahomes before the Super Bowl last month.

“I love those two women. They’re so great and so loyal,” he said.

The current Chiefs team has transformed considerably since the organization’s Super Bowl in 2020, but one key mainstay has been Mahomes’s most trusted target, Tight End Travis Kelce. Kelce has notably dated pop star Taylor Swift since 2023.

Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election in an Instagram post while holding her cat, criticizing Vice President JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” comment. The post came minutes after the debate between Trump and Harris on September 10 ended.

Both Mahomes and Kelce expressed excitement ahead of the big game last month when asked about Trump attending the contest.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” Mahomes said. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Kelce expressed a similar sentiment when asked about his thoughts on Trump attending the game.

“That’s awesome,” Kelce said. “It’s a great honor no matter who the president is.”