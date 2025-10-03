WATCH: Padres Players, Coaches Get in Heated Confrontation with Umpires After Season-Ending Loss to Cubs

The San Diego Padres were no fans of a strike call by the home plate umpire, which they believe played a big part in costing them Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series and ending their season.

The trouble started on a controversial ninth-inning strikeout of Xander Bogaerts on a pitch that the Padres believe should have been a ball, and put Bogaerts at first base.

Both Bogaerts and Padres manager Mike Shildt argued the call with the home plate umpire, but to no avail. As a result, the Padres’ attempt at a late-game rally to win the game failed, and their season came to an end.

That wasn’t the end of the arguing, however, as the umps made their way through the Padres’ dugout area on their way to the clubhouse, several Padres players and coaches angrily confronted the crew.

But were the Padres, right?

Upon further review, it appears the umpire’s call on the fateful pitch to Bogaerts may have actually been the right call. Many angry fans online pointed to where the Cubs catcher caught the ball as being the telltale sign that it should have been called a ball.

For sure, the catch was outside of ESPN’s strike zone. However, the umpire doesn’t judge the pitch by where the catcher catches it. The pitch is evaluated based on where it crosses the plate. Also, as has been pointed out many times in the past, the ESPN strike zone is not entirely accurate.

At the very least, even Padres fans would have to admit this call was a lot closer than anyone watching live initially suspected. Ultimately, the call will add weight to the already considerable momentum behind the adoption of robot umps, which is where the league is headed anyway.

It does not, however, excuse the classless behavior of Padres players and coaches who angrily confronted the umpires after the game.