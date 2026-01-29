REPORT: NFL Vet Vernon Davis Accused of Assaulting Woman During Argument over Abortion

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis is accused of assaulting a woman by throwing books and magazines at her during an argument over abortion.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident took place last year. A review of the criminal complaint filed on January 8, a woman with whom Davis was in a relationship, claims that on May 31, she got into an argument with Davis over her pregnancy while she was at his home.

The woman claims that the former 49er began “hitting me w/ magazines + books from under his TV” and offered her $10,000 to have an abortion. She further claims that the only thing that stopped Davis was when she pulled out her phone to film him.

That was not the only alleged incident between the two.

A week after the alleged book-throwing incident, the woman claims Davis slapped her across the face after she accused him of lying to her. She claims Davis warned her “not to question him.”

Davis’ accuser also claimed to have an audio recording later that night when the former player reportedly told her, “If I really slapped you, your face would be blue/black.”

In addition, the woman claims another physical incident with Davis, which allegedly occurred before the May 31st argument over abortion, left her with visible signs of trauma.

A warrant for Davis’ arrest was issued on Jan. 8 for assault and battery. He has a court date set for February.

Davis played 14 years in the NFL for the 49ers, Broncos, and Redskins. He ended his career with 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns.