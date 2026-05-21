Eagles’ Nolan Smith Arrested for Speeding at 135 MPH

Police in Georgia have arrested Eagles player Nolan Smith and charged him with reckless driving at speeds of up to 135 miles per hour.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department reported that officers clocked Smith at 135 mph in a 70-mph zone on the interstate just before 11 pm before he was arrested on Friday, according to ESPN.

Officials also noted that the 25-year-old NFL player made bond and was released a few hours after his arrest on May 16.

Smith has been issued a court date of July 14 but will not have to appear if he pays the fines attached to the citations, sources say.

The defensive end was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles 30th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after he graduated from the University of Georgia the previous year.

He posted 6.5 regular-season sacks in his 2024 season and four more in the playoffs during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Smith has 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss with the Eagles.

The Eagles exercised a fifth-year option on Smith’s initial contract in April.

The team is set to start its organized activities for the coming 2026 season next week.

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