Female Volleyball Coach Allegedly Waited Until Student Was 18 to Have Sex with Her

Recently revealed court documents claim that a high school volleyball coach in Texas molested a student in her car after track and field events and waited until the student-athlete turned 18 before having sex with her.

BreAnn Halcumb, 34, engaged in a pattern of serial fondling of the student for three months before first having sex with her and blamed the youth for the affair when confronted by her parents.

Halcumb was reported to authorities by fellow teachers and staff at Randolph High School who first noticed what they described as “suspicious activity.”

According to court documents, Halcumb engaged in a pattern of flirtation with the student using a school messaging forum during which she sent the youth no less than 160 messages, that school officials described as “teenage flirting.”

After the student turned 18, on April 30, Halcumb had sex with her on two occasions.

Halcumb’s trysts with the student were not confined to her car. On other occasions, court docs reveal, she would travel to the student’s home for “nail services,” which resulted in sexual encounters.

The student was reportedly told not to discuss the affair with anyone.

The teen reported having kissed Halcumb twice and believed the relationship was serious. When asked why she did not report the illegal relationship, the student did not provide an answer.

Halcumb allegedly confessed to her role in the relationship after being confronted by the student’ s father over the phone. Even in confessing the relationship, Halcumb still reportedly attempted to blame the man’s daughter by saying she initiated the “first kiss.”

The former volleyball coach left her job at Randolph High School after her arrest and faces a maximum sentence of 20-years.