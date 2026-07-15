Report: Olympic Figure Skater’s Brother Now Dominating in Girls’ Sports

The brother of Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Alysa Liu has declared himself female and is dominating girls’ sports on teams at both Albany High School and El Cerrito High School in California.

Reduxx exclusively revealed Jaylin Liu has dropped his previous first name “Joshua” as part of his transition and since the 2025 outdoor athletic season he has been dominating in his local high school sports. Reduxx noted his growing presence on the winner’s podium:

At Albany, Jaylin took eight separate first-places spots at seasonal meets and races in 2025. He seized a silver medal at the NCS Bayshore Championship in the 400-meter race, and a gold in the 2025 Tri-County Athletic League Frosh-Soph Championship 200-meter race.

The winning doesn’t stop there.

As Reduxx points out, there are other results where Jaylin has continued to outperform his female competitors in girls’ sports, noting he “has taken first place at every 200- and 400-meter girls race he’s participated in for Albany. This includes a first place finish at the Tri-County Athletic League Finals that were held on May 8.”

Jaylin is ranked the best “female” runner on his team in the 200- and 400-meter race while claiming the title of best “female” runner in the Tri-County Athletic League in the quarter-mile, the report continues.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the issue of men competing as women has recently been addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month the nation’s ultimate judicial body rejected the claim the U.S. government must force young girls to accept boys into their sports team.

The 6-to-3 decision said:

The term “sex” in Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and the Title IX regulations cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex.

The decision is a huge blow to elite-backed transgender activists who say the idea of self-selected “gender” supersedes the role of biological sex in U.S. law and culture.

The court’s decision supports Americans’ rights to set their evolved norms and civics rules for helping the two sexes to manage their competing, cooperative and complementary purposes.