Tony Romo Told Officers He Was on His Way to See His Grandparents Before Arrest, Bodycam Video Shows

CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo told officers he was on his way to see his grandparents before his Thursday arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence in Wisconsin on July 23.

Bodycam footage of the arrest, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows a somewhat disheveled-looking Romo explaining to officers that he had just left a golf tournament (Wisconsin Amateur Championship) and was on his way to visit his grandparents.

The officer eventually asks Romo to exit the vehicle so he can administer sobriety tests. Romo asked the officer for permission to contact his attorney first. However, the officer declined and told the former Cowboy to exit the vehicle.

Police then inform Romo he is being detained pending an investigation for OWI. Romo is then shown being arrested, with his hands behind his head.

Footage later in the video shows Romo performing sobriety tests at the police station. Police reports claim he did not perform well on these tests. Further, Romo declined to take a police-administered intoxication test.

Romo is at risk of losing his driving privileges for one year.

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail reported that a source at CBS claims Romo will scale back his public appearances but is not at risk of losing his job.

“He might step back a little, short term, but he isn’t going anywhere long term,” the source told the Mail. That wouldn’t make any sense for us at all.”