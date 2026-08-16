VIDEO: Parents Demand Criminal Charges After Teen Viciously Attacks Opponent at Soccer Game

Many are calling for criminal charges to be pressed against a high school soccer player who physically attacked an opponent at a South Dakota game on Friday.

The incident occurred at a game between Rapid City Central High and the Brookings Bobcats at a Brookings home game when a Bobcats player was knocked to the ground, kicked in the head, and punched several times while he was down by a Rapid City player.

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It has not been reported whether police are looking into the incident, but many clearly feel that Jaxson Bergman, the Rapid City player, acted in a criminal manner. Others are calling for the attacker to be thrown off the team and banned from school sports.

“Banned for life and get the police involved,” one commenter wrote, according to the New York Post. “This kid needs time in a box to think about his life.”

“That kid in the white jersey should not ever play at his school again,” another said. “What a loser.”

A third commenter added, “Kicked him in the back of his head. Genuinely ban that kid from playing.”

“Woah. This should draw criminal charges,” a social media user wrote, according to The Spun.

“Hope buddy never gets to step on a soccer field again,” another wrote.

“That’s gotta be criminal charges. There is absolutely no place in that for sports or society in general,” a poster said.

“This child should be charged with assault and also banned from the sport… the team should have been forced to forfeit the game. What the heck how is this not receiving more traction?” another exclaimed.

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