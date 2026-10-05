Official Jeff Seeman, who has been an NFL ref for 24 years, was seen apparently shouting an obscenity at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during Arizona’s loss to the Giants.

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter was not at all pleased with ref Seeman’s actions and took to his X account with video to slam the official, writing, “This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

The NFL is also reportedly reviewing this incident, according to NBC News.

That wasn’t the only incident involving a referee’s questionable interactions with a player or coach.

During the Patriots’ win over the Bills, New England head coach Mike Vrabel was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for telling an official, “that’s a terrible f*cking call.”

“I’ve said that about 87 times since I’ve been a head coach,” Vrabel said after the game via Boston.com. “It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him; I think he was a little sensitive. Once I get the word from upstairs that it wasn’t what we felt like was a good call, which I’m going to trust [Patriots VP of football operations and strategy John Streicher] with my life. I probably shouldn’t have sworn, but I can tell you in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I’ve said that.”

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