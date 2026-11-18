Boston College announced Wednesday that the #13, worn by the late Team USA and NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau, will never be worn by another Eagle.

The school’s decision to retire Gaudreau’s number is historic, as it marks just the third time in BC men’s hockey history that the school has taken the extraordinary step.

“We are proud to honor Johnny Gaudreau by retiring his No. 13 at Boston College,” BC athletics director Blake James said in a statement. “Johnny was an extraordinary player who helped bring a national championship to the Heights and became one of the most accomplished players in our program’s history. He will always hold a special place in the Boston College family.”

Johnny, along with his brother, Matthew, was struck and killed by a motorist while riding their bicycles in August of 2024 in Salem County, New Jersey. Sean M. Higgins, the motorist accused of striking the pair and fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty in January of 2025 to all charges, including two counts of aggravated manslaughter.

His trial is set to begin in January of 2027.

Known as “Johnny Hockey,” it didn’t take Gaudreau long to impact the Eagles. During his freshman year, he accumulated 44 points while helping BC secure its fifth national championship.

“Gaudreau won the first of consecutive Hockey East Player of the Year awards after scoring 21 goals and 51 points as a sophomore,” ESPN reported. “His junior season saw him score 36 goals and 80 points en route to winning both the Hockey East Player of the Year and the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate player.”

His prowess didn’t end with his college years. Gaudreau would go on to amass 743 points in 763 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.