Things that sound like good ideas behind closed doors often sound like complete garbage in front of large groups of people.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich finds herself in this predicament now.

To justify the unjustifiable ranking of four four-loss SEC teams inside the top 25, as well as how teams like Georgia and Alabama remain highly ranked despite losses, Dinich tried to explain how the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee uses the conference strength metric when grading teams.

“There’s a new metric that [the CFP selection committee] is using this year,” Dinich began. “And it measures conference strength through league games only. And so, I think that is coming into play later in the season here [for the SEC].”

While it is entirely probable that Dinich meant merely to enlighten the audience and not add to their already overflowing anger over the committee’s obvious bias that has now left us with nine SEC teams in the top 25, her efforts had the exact opposite effect.

The vast majority of X users seemed to take from her explanation that there was no longer such thing as a bad loss for an SEC team, because the conference strength metric had already inflated the conference’s value.

Of course, the conference strength metric is not new. SEC administrators successfully lobbied for its inclusion in the CFP’s grading criteria during the offseason, in advance of the SEC moving to a new format in which each member school must play nine league games.

Still, coming face-to-face with the effects of a criteria that only rewards one conference has not sat well with fans, no matter how articulately it is explained.