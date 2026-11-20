There are bad takes, and then there are terrible takes. Dissing Thanksgiving is in a category all its own.

In what was sure to have been meant as a signal of his hard stance and determination to see a salary cap enacted for Major League Baseball (MLB), Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke about he potential of a lockout with the MLB Players’ Association (MLBPA) over their resistance to the salary cap proposal. Still, he said he was willing to work through the Thanksgiving holiday to get a deal done.

That, by itself, isn’t so bad. But in signaling his determination, Manfred took a giant poo on the most quintessential American holiday other than the 4th of July.

“A decision on a lockout is one that we’re going to make at the last possible moment,” he said. “We’re going to devote ourselves to the bargaining process. I’m not that big on Thanksgiving as a holiday. We’ll make ourselves available whenever and wherever to bargain in an effort to make an agreement.”

Oof.

Not that big on Thanksgiving? Clearly, Manfred was not one of Rush Limbaugh’s “dittoheads.” Otherwise, he would know and fully appreciate the true meaning of a holiday meant to celebrate the success of capitalism and rugged individualism in the New World, over the failed attempts of forced socialist subsistence farming practices that preceded it.

Whether Manfred truly has no regard for Thanksgiving or was trying to sound cool, the comment did not go over well on social media.

Manfred has 13 days to find common ground with the MLBPA before the lockout takes effect on December 2.

In actuality, many people, not just Rob Manfred, will work through Thanksgiving. But that doesn’t mean they’re not “big” on Thanksgiving. Hopefully MLB will get the salary cap they sorely need and get it done before Thanksgiving, so the hard-hearted among us can start enjoying a holiday that would certainly have a prominent spot on the Mount Rushmore of holidays.