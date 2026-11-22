Alabama’s list of quality wins has aged like fine milk this season. For the second week in a row, the three best teams the Tide have beaten have all lost.

Now, as we all well know, if this were Indiana or some other team not named Alabama that had suffered this cruel late-season fate – even once – it would almost certainly have sent them tumbling down the rankings, possibly ending their playoff hopes.

That didn’t happen last week, as the committee kept Bama at third despite Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina all losing.

That was bad, really bad.

Now, if the committee doubles down on that stance and keeps Bama at third despite a second week of having all three of their best victories lose, we’re entering federal investigation territory.

As it stands, here is Alabama’s resume. Before CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek starts talking about gritty wins over a Mississippi State team with an already injured quarterback, or the Tide mustering the courage not to get beaten by a woeful Vanderbilt team, this is the no-BS resume the committee will look at.

As can be clearly seen, Alabama does not possess a single win over an eight-win team.

They had two victories over ranked opponents heading into this week, South Carolina (21) and Kentucky (16). Barring an act of overt and extreme corruption (which no one should put past this committee), South Carolina will be unceremoniously ejected from the top 25, and Kentucky demoted to at least 20 or 21.

If we get through the bottom portion of the rankings as Rece Davis et al. count off the teams ranked 25th through 16th, and neither of those things has happened, you will know the fix is in, and that the books have been cooked and the committee is not moving Alabama, either by much or at all.

Why?

Because the committee knows what you know, there is no way to justify the Tide’s third-place ranking without at least two ranked wins on their resume.

We’re getting closer and closer to the final CFP ranking, when reality TV will give way to reality. Will the committee adjust at the last minute and rank Alabama where they should? Will Tennessee, a team that decisively beat Alabama, be moved ahead of them? Will Texas be moved ahead of both Alabama and Tennessee, as they should be?

It’s now or never.

Tuesday night we will find out.