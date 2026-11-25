Not to be that guy, but Alabama is still overrated at #6.

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee got closer than it’s been to being right about Alabama’s ranking, sending the Crimson Tide tumbling from #3 to #6.

First, let’s give credit where credit is due.

As I wrote on Sunday, if the committee kept South Carolina and Kentucky ranked, after yet another week of losses, you would know the fix was in: They were keeping Alabama’s last two ranked wins alive to prop up the Tide’s lofty # ranking.

Alas, the committee did not. They jettisoned the Gamecocks and Wildcats, promoted the teams that beat them, and dropped Bama.

Which is good. The committee also got the order of the top three SEC squads right by putting Texas at #3, Tennessee ahead of Bama at #5, and the Tide at #6.

They got the order right, but Alabama is still overvalued even at #6.

The committee was right to boot Kentucky and South Carolina, but in doing so, they left Bama without a single ranked win. So how can they justify giving the Tide a guaranteed home playoff game without a Top 25 win?

Let’s look specifically at Miami, the team ranked just behind Alabama.

Miami is a one-loss team; Alabama is a two-loss team. As mentioned, Alabama has no ranked wins. Miami has a two-score win over Wake Forest, now the #8-ranked team in the country.

And for those claiming Miami’s strength of schedule doesn’t stack up against Bama, the Hurricanes have six wins over bowl-eligible Power 4 opponents while Alabama has but three.

So, what gives?

Now, maybe the committee thinks Miami will have a chance to pass Bama (and maybe even Notre Dame) by defeating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game, and they want to let things play out.

That could be the plan, but that’s not their job. Their job is to rank teams based on their resumes, regardless of what games are on the horizon.

Some would put Alabama behind even Wake Forest. That can be argued, but they should at least be seventh, just behind Miami.

The committee is getting better, but not quite there yet.