Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to the air to trash his coach, Mike McCarthy, after the team announced that Rodgers had been benched for Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and affirmed that his days in Pittsburgh are probably over after McCarthy benched him.

But Rodgers had a lot more to say and may have burned bridges in the process.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of sleeping through meetings and being “unwell” due to “snoring.” He even claimed McCarthy accidentally said “Packers” during an address to the team instead of “Steelers.”

The four-time MVP alleged that on Wednesday, McCarthy arrived at a meeting of Steelers quarterbacks ten minutes late, then fell asleep in his chair, snoring. The QB added that the coach then roused himself, shuffled some papers, fell asleep briefly again, then stood up and walked out.

He went on to claim that McCarthy entirely missed one meeting on Friday and another on Saturday.

When the coach was trying to rally the team, Rodgers alleged that McCarthy called out “1-2-3 Packers” instead of “1-2-3 Steelers.”

Rodgers claims that the bad blood between him and McCarthy remains hot and that McCarthy has never forgiven him for getting fired by the Packers. He added that he is done with keeping the beefs under wraps and that it’s time to air the dirty laundry.

But he also said that he stood up for McCarthy and advocated for the team to hire him as coach.

He also said that after being benched, he has asked the Steelers to release him. Pittsburgh reportedly planned to keep Rodgers on the roster, but after his explosive interview on the McAfee Show, the Steelers complied with their former QB’s wishes and waived Rodgers.

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