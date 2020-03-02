Wyoming Legislature Bans University Insurance Abortion Coverage

The Wyoming state legislature passed a bill this week that bans coverage for abortions under health insurance plans provided to students by public universities and colleges.

Wyoming had faced criticism since 2018 over its student health insurance coverage, which provided students with coverage for both “medically necessary and election abortion” procedures.

Now, a bill enacted by the Wyoming state legislature will put an end to that coverage. Not everyone member of the state legislature backed the bill. Even Republican lawmakers such as State Representatives Patrick Sweeney and Dan Zwonitzer fought back against the bill.

“We have authority over the General Fund but NOT ‘Other Funds.’ These dollars to pay for the student insurance policy come out of Student Fees which are other funds,” Sweeney said. “To me it was not about abortion but an overreach of the legislature into the UW budget which is a block grant from the general fund which is restricted from covering things like abortions.”

“It’s private individual dollars purchasing an individual health plan, but the university being the conduit to pay that at once,” Zwonitzer said. “We’re getting into such a weird place right now that the Legislature of Wyoming shouldn’t. It just makes no sense.”

Breitbart News reported this month that Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, faced intense criticism from its community after it was revealed that their student health insurance plan covered abortions. The Catholic university’s insurance plan offers coverage for abortions when there is a life-threatening complication of the mother’s existing physical illness or a lethal fetal anomaly.

