Poll: 62% of College Students Don’t Believe They Will Be Infected with Coronavirus This Year

A new poll suggests that the majority of college students do not think they will contract the Chinese virus by the end of the year. Only four percent of respondents said that they had already tested positive for the virus.

According to a report by The College Fix, a poll revealed that a majority of college students do not think they will contract the Chinese virus by the end of the year. Of the 1,000 college students polled from around the nation, only 34 percent said that they believe they will be infected with the virus this year.

The poll, which was conducted by College Pulse, revealed that Democratic students are more likely to believe they will contract the virus. Although 39 percent of Democratic students said they think they will become infected, only 27 percent of Republican students agreed.

Some students argued that it is likely that many Americans will contract the virus if immunity isn’t achieved through a vaccine or a sufficient number of cases.

“Until there’s a vaccine or enough people have had it to provide herd immunity, everyone is gonna get it unless they continue living in quarantine,” a student from Rowan University said.

“Working in a hospital, my contact with possibly infected individuals that aren’t showing signs is high, especially since the tests take a while to come back with positives or negatives,” one student from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga said.

Some students claim that the lockdowns are causing more harm than the virus itself. One comment on the survey noted that domestic abuse, sexual assault, and suicide have all risen during the lockdowns.

“OPEN AMERICA NOW!!! The stay at home order will do more damage than the virus itself … abuse, sexual assault, alcoholism, depression, and suicide just to name a few have all gone up rapidly,” a student at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania said.

