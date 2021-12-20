Poll: Facebook Is the Worst Company of 2021

Yahoo Finance runs an annual audience poll to choose the worst company of the year. This year, the clear winner of the unfortunate title of “Worst Company of the Year” is Facebook, now known as “Meta.”

Yahoo Finance reports that every December the publication selects a Company of the Year based on market performance and yearly achievements. Microsoft was selected as the Company of the Year in 2021 for pushing past the $2 trillion market capitalization mark and enjoying a 53 percent surge in its stock price.

However, the publication leaves it up to readers to select a “Worst Company of the Year” via a public poll. This year, respondents submitted a number of companies they were unhappy with including the trading platform Robinhood to the electric truck startup Nikola.

But the one company to beat all of them for the dishonor was Facebook (now rebranded as Meta). The survey was posted on Yahoo Finance on December 4 and 5 and dozens of companies were submitted, Facebook accounted for 8 percent of the write-in vote, a 50 percent lead over the second-place finisher. Alibaba.

Yahoo Finance notes that the respondents submitted varying reasons for their issues with the company. Some felt that the platform was actively engaging in censorship, particularly of conservative voices and that their free speech was being limited in an unfair manner.

Others felt that the platform has failed to remove misinformation and contributed to coronavirus vaccine hesitancy. One respondent also blamed Facebook for “undermining democracy worldwide.”

Facebook received 50 percent more votes than the second-place finisher, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Around 30 percent of the users stated that they think Facebook has a chance of redeeming itself, with one saying that if the company acknowledge and apologized for its actions and donated a “sizable amount” of its profits to a foundation to help reverse its harm, they could begin to forgive the company.

