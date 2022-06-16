Gavin Newsom Joins Donald Trump’s Truth Social to ‘Call Out Republican Lies’

In a surprise move, the Democrat Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said he would be joining Donald Trump’s social network, Truth Social in a bid to “call out Republican lies.”

“I just joined Trump’s Truth Social,” said Newsom in a tweet from his official account. “Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.”

I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting. My first post — breaking down America’s red state murder problem. https://t.co/5IxSCf4XJY pic.twitter.com/RnEaKNwpaF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 16, 2022

The governor’s first post on Truth Social was a short video, addressing what Newsom said is a “red state murder problem.”

“Hey everybody, it’s Governor Gavin Newsom, and I know we’re all on this platform in search for the ‘truth,’ but the truth is, I’ve not been able to find a simple explanation for the fact that we have a red state murder problem. Eight of the top ten states [with] the highest murder rates happen to be red states. So the question is simple, what are the laws and policies in those states that are leading to such carnage?”

Newsom is correct that some of the most murder-prone states lean Republican overall. What the governor of crime-ridden California fails to mention is that the violence in those states is driven by their bluest areas — the cities.

Louisiana, the state with the highest rate of murders in the country, contains the overwhelmingly Democrat cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which were the sixth and seventh most murder-prone cities in the country as of 2019, according to FBI statistics.

Missouri, the state with the second-highest murder rate, contains the overwhelmingly Democrat city of St. Louis, which in 2019 had the highest murder rate in the United States.

Other blue cities in red states have also hit the top ten list of deadliest cities in recent years: Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama, and Little Rock, Arkansas. The residents of all of these cities overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @LibertarianBlue.