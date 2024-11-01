Trump Campaign Releases Snapchat Ad Targeting Young Voters Despite Platform Ban

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has debuted a Snapchat advertisement targeting young voters despite being banned from the platform. The campaign had refrained from advertising on Snapchat up to this point due to the account ban.

Breitbart News previously reported that former President Donald Trump has been absent from the Snapchat platform due to an ongoing feud with the app’s parent company, Snap, which banned his personal account shortly after the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Unlike other major tech platforms, Snap has not lifted the ban on Trump’s personal account. The company simultaneously refused to reinstate Trump as it asked his campaign to fork over millions of dollars for advertising at the same time. In comparison, the Harris campaign has invested over $5.3 million in ads on the platform

The New York Times reports that former President Trump’s campaign has begun advertising on the popular social media platform Snapchat for the first time in this year’s election cycle. The 15-second ad features white text that reads, “Who needs to vote? You,” as Trump smiles and gestures to the camera.

The Snapchat ad is part of an advertising push by the Trump campaign across several battleground states. This marks the first time the campaign has invested in the platform during this election cycle, despite Snapchat’s popularity among younger voters, a demographic Trump has been trying to reach. In contrast, President Kamala Harris has spent over $6.6 million on Snapchat and has significantly outspent Trump on other digital and social media platforms.

In addition to the initial ad, the Trump campaign has released two other Snapchat ads. One features Trump dancing at a rally in front of a “Vote early” sign, while the other shows clips of President Harris laughing and warns viewers that failing to vote will allow “liberals” to “get their woke agenda.”

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.