Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday that the United States “absolutely must” cooperate with Chinese AI companies to monitor the risks of the technology, even as he continues to resist broader calls for tighter AI regulation.

Speaking to CNBC during a media briefing Wednesday evening in London, Huang called AI “potentially dangerous” and said collaboration with China is necessary to keep its development safe. “We absolutely should work with each other so that we advance the technology safely,” he said.

Huang said he already maintains “dialogues with many of the researchers in China.” Asked about the broader approach needed between the two countries, he kept coming back to that one word. “We ought to enhance the dialogue,” he said.

The comments fit a pattern. Huang has become one of the most prominent voices pushing back against stricter AI regulation, putting him at odds with figures in his own industry. OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei have both called for greater regulatory oversight, and safety concerns have grown louder in recent months after researchers at both companies warned that development should slow down, citing existential risks.

Breitbart News previously reported that Huang spoke to President Donald Trump from the stage of an AI event, responding to Trump’s comments on AI labs calling for a slowdown by saying “We’re not going to let that happen:”

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, sitting for an interview with the All-In Podcast, turned to the phone and told the President, “I’m onstage with the besties,” referring to hosts Chamath Palihapitiya and Jason Calacanis, along with White House advisers David Sacks and David Friedberg. Trump needled Huang about the setup: “The great thing about life is Jensen can develop the most complex computer chip in the world … but he can’t figure out how to put you on speaker.” The call landed in the middle of a live industry debate over how fast AI development should move. Onstage, the hosts had been discussing Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s call to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI.” Elon Musk and Sam Altman have both said publicly that they agree with Amodei. Huang does not agree with this approach, and Trump used the call to back him up. “They’re just playing right in the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people. It could also be China. And we’re not going to let that happen. It’s a hoax,” Trump said of opposition to the pace of AI buildout. Huang responded, “You’re right. We’re not going to let that happen, sir.”

Huang argued that dialogue should extend beyond the private sector to governments, not stop at regulation. “The United States should do it,” he said, adding, “I advocated that the UK do the same thing.” He said Britain is well placed to host these conversations because of its “intellectual capital,” calling it positioned “in the world to be able to be a convener of many of these dialogues.”

AI safety has also become a fixture of U.S.-China government relations. Ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the prospect of a “U.S.-China AI dialogue” with his Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, in September. That discussion reportedly included a proposal for a communication channel to address incidents “up to a national security level.”

A Chinese government readout of the Trump-Xi meeting quoted Xi addressing the dynamic between the two countries on AI directly. The two nations “may have competition, but they may cooperate even more,” Xi was quoted as saying. He added: “The two sides can continue their dialogue on AI, exchange views on its risks and benefits, and jointly prevent the misuse and abuse of AI.”

AI giants simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. China adds even more complexity to the evolving AI industry. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.