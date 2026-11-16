AI Jackpot: Silicon Valley Titans and Venture Capitalists Are Set to Cash In with Anthropic IPO

AI startup Anthropic is preparing to go public this week in an IPO expected to value the Claude chatbot maker at $1.33 trillion or more, capping a five-year fundraising run that pulled in money from more than 300 investors. A long line of Silicon Valley titans, venture capitalists, and wealth funds are set to cash in based on their earlier investments in Dario Amodei’s company.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday. That would mark a sharp jump from Anthropic’s most recent private valuation of $965 billion, although not as high as the $2 trillion the company once hoped to achieve.

Breitbart News previously reported that each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders will cash out $250 million from the IPO while still retaining control of the company:

Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders plans to sell roughly 3.4 million shares apiece. At the midpoint price of $74, that works out to just shy of $250 million cash per founder. Despite cashing out to the tune of nine figures, the seven cofounders will retain control of the company. After the share sale, each founder will hold about 3.2 percent of outstanding Class A shares, or roughly 22 percent collectively. They will also each receive one share of Class F stock carrying supervoting rights, giving the founders control of 51.1 percent of total votes; the filing elsewhere describes Class F stock as carrying 50.1 percent of voting power. No single founder will hold meaningfully more shares or voting power than the others. Separately, the Long-Term Benefit Trust will elect a majority of Anthropic’s board, which limits the sway that Class A shareholders will have over governance.

Many early investors are going to earn major returns when Anthropic goes public. PitchBook data shows the roster of backers topped 300, with some investors writing checks into more than one round as the company grew. The climb from small AI lab to trillion-dollar IPO candidate started in 2021, when Anthropic raised $124 million in its Series A at a $461 million valuation. Jaan Tallinn, an early Skype engineer, led that round.

The following year brought a stranger turn. Anthropic raised $580 million at a $3 billion valuation in a round led by Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced fraudster who was then chief executive of FTX. Bankman-Fried’s Anthropic shares were later sold off in his bankruptcy proceedings.

Spark Capital, founded in 2005 and an early backer of Twitter and Tumblr, became the first venture capital firm to lead an Anthropic round, putting up $450 million for a Series C in 2023 at a $4.5 billion valuation under general partner Yasmin Razavi. Later that year, Menlo Ventures led a Series D of more than $750 million, valuing the company at roughly $18 billion, according to a person familiar with the deal. Between 2023 and 2025, Salesforce Ventures, Zoom Ventures, Amazon and Alphabet also put money in.

The pace picked up in early 2025, when Lightspeed Venture Partners led a $3.5 billion round that valued Anthropic above $60 billion. Later that year, Iconiq led a $13 billion Series F at a $183 billion valuation. Iconiq, which manages wealth for prominent figures including Mark Zuckerberg, had passed on investing in Anthropic earlier before coming back to lead that round, now the largest investment the firm has made. Iconiq founder Divesh Makan said in an April interview, “We invested a lot of money in the round. I wish we had put even more.” Iconiq has said it needs Anthropic to become a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average to consider the investment a success.

Early this year, Anthropic raised $30 billion in a Series G at a $380 billion valuation, led by GIC and Coatue Management, with Singapore’s state-investment firm Temasek and the UAE-backed investor MGX also participating. That round landed as Claude Code, Anthropic’s AI coding product, was growing fast, and as the company was said to have pulled ahead of OpenAI for the first time.

The biggest round came in May: a $65 billion Series H at the $965 billion valuation, led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Chipmakers Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics took part as what Anthropic called “strategic infrastructure partners,” and Amazon contributed $5 billion to the round. Anthropic said at the time that its run-rate revenue had crossed $47 billion. In a filing earlier this month ahead of the IPO, the company said that figure had grown to around $81 billion by the end of October.

The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.