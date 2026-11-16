The Trump administration plans to designate Nvidia, Microsoft and more than two dozen other companies including OpenAI and Anthropic as AI “national champions” within the next week, a program designed to help American firms beat Chinese rivals for business overseas.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected to announce the AI National Champion plan, which has been in the works for about a year but had not yet produced any named companies. Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are set to be among those designated, though the announcement date could still slip.

The designation is meant to make it easier for U.S. AI companies to win customers abroad and to push foreign companies and governments toward American AI technology instead of Chinese alternatives. According to the Commerce Department’s website for the program, national champions get expedited approval for export licenses covering chips and related technology, government support when operating overseas, and access to federal financing. The goal is to bundle U.S. chips, AI models and other products so buyers in other countries can purchase the whole package at once.

The announcement comes amid renewed scrutiny of Nvidia’s former chief executive, Jensen Huang, who was reportedly having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The revelation has fueled fresh calls from hawks in the administration and Congress to prioritize national security over market share, including tighter export controls on advanced chips.

Breitbart News reported today that Huang and his allies are advocating for him to take the reins of Nvidia again:

The Financial Timesreports that Jensen Huang has discussed a return to Nvidia with his allies in the tech industry. Those allies are reportedly assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and are looking to the White House for support. Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, and Tim Sweeney, head of Epic Games, have joined what’s being called the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign. One unnamed ally told the Financial Times, “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen.” Nvidia shareholders Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, head of Atreides Management, sent an open letter to the board on Friday urging it to keep “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Meanwhile Nvidia’s fellow AI champion, Microsoft, has created headlines with a worldwide email outage that impacted business and government operations for more than a full day.

Other AI champions include OpenAI and Anthropic, organizations notorious for their leftist politics. The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. David Sacks has pointed out that when AI titans like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk call for a slowdown, they are not doing so out of altruism, but with the motivation to capture the industry and exclude themselves from antitrust laws. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.