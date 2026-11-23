Several Republican senators have called for strict export controls with China following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia amid allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy and affairs with subordinates.

“Nvidia’s board said its vote was unanimous and that a series of discussions with Huang left it satisfied with his ‘candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,'” Breitbart News reported on Monday. “Directors said the U.S. government weighed in at senior levels and that they see no security risk in his return. The board’s investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort, run by a committee of independent directors, will proceed to its conclusion.”

“Huang said in a statement earlier Monday that he was honored to return and takes the role back ‘with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,'” the report added. “Colette Kress, who ran the company as interim chief executive after his exit, continues as chief financial officer.”

While Huang received a warm welcome at Nvidia on Monday, several Republican Senators expressed skepticism, calling for stricter export control with China.

“Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk. I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?” said Sen. John Curtis (R-UT).

“Mr. Huang was right to step down when the affair came to light. Just 11 days after Nvidia announced his departure, the board brought him back while its own independent investigation was still underway. Last week, the board said it didn’t intend to reinstate him. I’d like to know what changed,” he added.

“Jensen Huang had multiple affairs including with subordinates and an alleged Chinese spy. His own board described his behavior as lacking ‘candor.’ I’ve served on a public company board. His behavior does not support reinstatement,” said Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE).

“Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress. It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips. I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December,” he added.

“The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

“The risk of extortion by a Chinese asset who’s been banned by Singapore is risk enough to not rehire Huang. The worst part of this is what we may never know. Congress should immediately pass the strictest export controls possible. I hope it’s not too late,” he added.

“I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access,” said Tom Cotton (R-AK).

“The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other,” he added.

As Breitbart News also reported, Nvidia shares “soared 33% to $165.57 at the opening bell Monday, moments after Huang’s return was announced. That price was far below the all-time high of $239.24 that the stock reached just last month.”