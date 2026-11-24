London’s Woolwich Crown Court on Monday convicted Arion Kurtaj, 21, to seven years in prison for his role in multiple criminal and hacking offenses — including the leaking of clips containing then-unfinished footage of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

The court, however, released Kurtaj on license on the same day of the sentencing warning him not “waste his talents” in prison.

As Breitbart News reported, Arion Kurtaj was a member of Lapsus$, a hacker group responsible for a string of cyber attacks in recent years against several large companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, the developers of Grand Theft Auto VI, a video game that finally released on November 19 after a lengthily 13-year development cycle.

The Crown Prosecution Service recounted last week that Kurtaj was involved in a hacking attack against Rockstar Games in 2022, which led to him obtaining 90 video clips of an unfinished build of Grand Theft Auto VI. Kurtaj ultimately leaked the footage online under the pseudonym “TeaPotUberHacker.”

Some of the leaked footage revealed the existence of a female playable character named Lucia — something that Rockstar Games had not yet revealed to the public at the time. Rockstar Games stated that they spent five million dollars to recover from the hack, in addition to “thousands of hours of staff time.”

In 2023, Kurtaj who was 18 years-old at the time, and a then 17 year-old minor stood accused of 12 criminal offenses related to the hacking and a blackmail campaign against Rockstar Games and other tech companies. Prosecutors stated at the time that the duo threatened to release stolen files and sensitive information from the targeted companies — including the source code for Grand Theft Auto VI — unless they were paid millions in ransom.

Kurtaj pleaded guilty to a litany of hacking criminal charges last week. He also pleaded guilty to physical assaults on workers while he was in custody. Per the Crown Prosecution Service, it is believed that Kurtaj used a mobile phone, a Wi-Fi connected hotel television, and an Amazon Fire Stick device to hack Rockstar Games and other companies.

The BBC reports that while Woolwich Crown Court Judge Mr Justice Turner sentenced Kurtaj on Monday to seven years in prison, the judge immediately released him on license, and warned Kurtaj, “Don’t let this happen again.”

“You are obviously a very talented young man,” the judge reportedly said. “Don’t waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison.

The judge added that the sentencing required “balancing the seriousness of what you did with, on the other hand, your young age” and medical diagnoses.

Kurtaj had been originally arrested in September 2022, but deemed “unfit” to stand trial due to the severity of his autism condition — for which he was given an indefinite hospital order in 2023. However, he was later deemed fit to stand trial and remained detained at a normal prison since January.

Per the BBC, Kurtaj’s defense team argued before the court that the “restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests that are a core feature” of Autism Spectrum Disorder is what led Kurgan to “become preoccupied with the online world where ehe felt better able to function and exist.”

The lawyers further argued that Kurtaj felt “very isolated” during the coronavirus pandemic and that his connection with the Lapsus$ hacking group “provided him with a sense of community and self-worth that had been absent in his life previously.”

In addition to hacking Rockstar Games, Kurtaj reportedly carried out other hacks against Uber, Revolut, and BT/EE, collectively causing around ten million British pounds’ in damages to the affected companies.

British prosecutors affirmed Lapsus$ also stole some £230,ooo from individual victims.