Former White House press secretary and current Fox News ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany and her husband, Sean Gilmartin, announced the birth of their second child on Thursday, and social media users reacted with their congratulations.

Photos show the couple holding the baby, who was wearing a onesie with elephants printed on it.

“@GilmartinSean & I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Nash! What a truly joyful time. God has blessed us immensely!” McEnany wrote:

Followers were quick to offer their well wishes, one person writing, “Congratulations, may God bless you and your family with peace, joy, and health. Thank you for all that you do. Keep getting the truth out. We need it, and it is helping.”

“OMG what a gorgeous little baby boy and gorgeous Mommy. God bless you both and the Daddy. May you have a beautiful future together,” another person commented.

Gilmartin, who is a Major League Baseball pitcher, and his wife welcomed their daughter, Blake, in 2019, according to the Western Journal.

During a recent interview with First Class Fatherhood, Gilmartin said they are planning to have more children in the future.

Congratulations to @kayleighmcenany & @GilmartinSean on the birth of their second child! I had the pleasure of sitting down for an interview with Sean Gilmartin on #FirstClassFatherhood May God Bless Sean, Kayleigh McEnany and their growing Family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V4wNq6c5GS — First Class Fatherhood 🎙 (@AlecLace) December 1, 2022

“Not sure of the timeline, but we’re letting God decide on that one,” he explained. When asked how fatherhood has changed his outlook on life, Gilmartin answered:

It’s a big perspective shift. You’re no longer doing things for yourself. Obviously, that comes with getting married and then obviously when you have a child, too. It’s selfless work, you’re doing everything for the benefit of your child. Making sure they’re protected, they’re safe, they’re fed. You know, everything is geared towards making sure their safety is the number one priority.

Meanwhile, McEnany’s co-host, Emily Campagno, celebrated news of the birth and recalled that the young mom said Blake was looking forward to being a big sister.

“The first thing that came to my mind was James 1:17, ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights.’ None more so than that sweet baby boy Nash,” Compagno said in reference to the Bible verse.