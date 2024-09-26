Anderson Cooper of CNN – a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads fake news and political violence – faces a possible lawsuit from conservative activist Laura Loomer over a fake photograph from social media the basement-rated outlet broadcast that smeared former President Trump.

On Thursday, far-left CNNLOL issued a rare retraction. One of CNN’s female anchorettes said:

Friday evening and on Saturday, CNN aired a number of segments that briefly showed an image of former President Donald Trump and Laura Loomer taken from social media. On review, this image had been digitally altered by a third party and should not have been included. We regret the error.

Let’s just stop for a second here. The idea that CNN regrets the error is laughable. The photo was OBVIOUSLY altered to humiliate Trump, and if CNN wants to sue me for saying the following, I look forward to the discovery process… I’m not saying CNN did the altering themselves; the fake photo came from social media. But…there is no way CNN did not know it was broadcasting a fake photo. And why wouldn’t CNN deliberately broadcast a fake photo to humiliate Trump? After all, after all this, a fake photo is peanuts:

Well, Laura Loomer is saying not good enough. It was the disgraced Anderson Cooper who broadcast the fake images and it is the disgraced Anderson Cooper who should issue the retraction. Instead, he sent a woman and a subordinate out to do his dirty work, so Loomer is telling Cooper to personally retract or get sued.

“Why are you sending a female colleague of yours to apologize for your defamation?” Loomer xweeted directly to Cooper. “If you do not issue a retraction in writing on X for showing fake and photoshopped pics of me and President Trump in an effort to spew a sick, misogynistic, and defamatory attack against me, I will sue you, the same way I’m going to sue @billmaher.”

“How much of a coward do you have to be to use fake pics to defame me and @realDonaldTrump and then not apologize yourself?” she added. “Issue a retraction in writing and on air or else you’re getting sued.”

“It’s time for you fake news freaks to be held accountable for your lies and deception.”

Long past time.

Loomer has also threatened to sue Bill Maher for defamation over his claim she and Trump were having an affair.

