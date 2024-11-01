Nolte: Let’s Hope Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos Takes Chuck Todd’s Advice

Writing for the far-left Atlantic, Chuck Todd is urging Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos to not blame bias for his newspaper’s ongoing woes.

Nothing would make me happier than to see Bezos take Chuck Todd’s advice.

“Bezos argued that the press needs to accept reality about its unpopularity, and implied that journalists are to blame for our sinking reputation,” writes Todd. “He didn’t even acknowledge the concerted, multiyear campaign—led most recently by Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Peter Thiel—to convince Americans that the free press is, to borrow a phrase, the ‘enemy of the people.’”

Todd continues, “Not once did Bezos even try to explain why it is that” — Todd then quotes Bezos — “most people believe the media is biased.”

“[Bezos] wrote that media outlets suffer from a ‘lack of credibility’ because they ‘talk only to a certain elite,’” Todd adds. “He betrayed no awareness that he was parroting a right-wing talking point, revealing his ignorance of the 50-year campaign to delegitimize the mainstream press[.]”

Here’s the closer:

Whatever the public perception, the reality is that most journalists, across the country, show up at work each day determined to be fair, honest, and direct. That’s what their readers expect of one another, and they should expect the same of the people who report the news they consume. If only Jeff Bezos understood that.

If only.

If only!

Why Todd defends an institution that DEI’d him out of his Meet the Press gig is beyond me. Call it Battered Cuck Syndrome. At least Chris Cuomo and Mark Halperin are trying to redeem themselves after being pushed out. Chuck’s still cucking around begging for scraps. As a great man once said: Sad!

The best part of this is how Todd keeps accusing Bezos of failing to “acknowledge” this and lacking the “awareness” to see that.

Well, guess what Todd lacks the “awareness” to “acknowledge.” Get a load of this…

Funny how all of these hoaxes fall only one way politically.

But.

Let’s hope Bezos takes Chuck Todd’s advice and backs his “““journalists””” all down the line.

You see, the last thing those of us who have been in trench warfare with the corporate media for two decades want is for corporate media outlets like NBC and the Washington Post to reform. Reforms might extend the lifespan of this cancer, and that’s the last thing we want.

Right now we have the corporate media right where we want them… In the arenas of both business and influence, they are dying. Why? Because New Media forced them to become shamelessly partisan and dishonest. Because the truth is on our side, we have the integrity not to hide behind a phony shield of objectivity, and we become more effective at moving the needle of public opinion every day. Since the corporate media do not have truth on their side and refuse to come out from behind that phony shield of objectivity, they are forced to publicly debase themselves with shrill lies (see the above list) in the most arrogant, bubbled, and unappealing ways.

The result?

The result has been glorious.

The corporate media have not only lost their ability to influence public opinion to a point where Donald Trump might become our next president; even better, the lies and elitist arrogance have so turned off Normal People, their only remaining customers are far-leftists. And when your only customers are far-leftists, you must always appease them. If you don’t, this happens. And then this. Tee hee.

As I write these very words, Todd’s own network is flat-out lying about Trump calling for Liz Cheney to be executed.

The good news is that even if Bezos wanted to reform the Washington Post, he can’t. It’s too far gone. WokeQueda infested the place. If Bezos demanded his “““journalists””” investigate Democrats and the organized left with the same zeal as the political right, he would be met with mass resignations.

And that’s what we want…

Because there are so many fascist billionaires, fascist institutions like the Atlantic, NBC News, and the Washington Post will never go away. It’s foolish to try and force them out of business. It will never happen. What we can do, and what we have done, is force them to discredit themselves. And with this surreal Atlantic article, Chuck Todd has given us a two-fer: his refusal to acknowledge reality further discredits him, and he’s furthering our goal of fighting for a status quo that is slowly but surely gutting the corporate media’s ability to influence public opinion.

Yep, right where we want them.

