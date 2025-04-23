Nolte: Rejoice Knowing the Corporate Media Will Never Reform

Nothing would set The Cause back more than if the corporate media suddenly became humble and self-aware enough to engage in serious professional and moral reform.

You see, this is not an institution that Decent People should want to see make a comeback. Right now we have these lying degenerates right where we want them. They are disgraced, discredited, and have lost their once-powerful ability to shape public opinion, perception, elections, and the behavior of politicians.

Everything the regime media held dear — its public influence and ability to control the narrative by bottlenecking information — is gone.

Yes, New Media was crucial in the legacy media’s destruction. We relentlessly used the truth and facts to expose their obscene lies and hypocrisies. We also gave those interested in the truth a place to find it. Above all, we assured Normal People they were not alone, thus forever popping the malicious bubble mass media created to make Normal People feel isolated.

Nevertheless, no one can take away your credibility. You can only give it away. And the corporate media not only gave its credibility away, it whored it out like a truck stop nymphomaniac on meth.

No one made the media do any of this…

The only threat we now face from the media is if they take seriously the cause of their redemption. Pray that never happens. And that’s why these two moments make my heart sing…

Here’s CNN blaming the media’s credibility implosion, not on all the documented hoaxes above, but on the boogeyman of right-wing media:

And here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle doing the same:

The best part of this is that when a corrupt institution like the nearly bankrupt Washington Post and the disgraced 60 Minutes try to reform even a little bit, everyone is so horrified by the very idea of acknowledging past mistakes and a loss of public trust, they quit in a snit:

Let me give you the best example of what we want from the legacy media… We very much want Jake Tapper proving himself to be so creepy, dishonest, and dishonorable that after spending four years covering up Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline, he writes a book casting himself as the hero in uncovering that scandal.

That shamelessly dishonest behavior is pure gold. The media are committing suicide, and our only job is to point and laugh.

Again, we have them right where we want them. They can only save themselves. Thank heaven they are too arrogant, prideful, and insulated to even try.

