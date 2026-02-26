Nolte: Far-Left Washington Post Losses Topped $100 Million Last Year

The far-left Washington Post lost more than $100 million in 2025, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

This came after reported losses in the vicinity of $80 million in 2023 and 2024.

According to my public school math, the Post lost a quarter of a billion dollars in just three years.

Tee hee.

Hey, that’s what happens when your product sucks and no one trusts you.

Post owner Jeff Bezos finally grew tired of playing sugar daddy for the gang of useless, dishonest, crybaby leftists who work at the Post this year. Massive layoffs hit the newsroom. According to one report, 350 to 375 “““journalists””” were fired, which comprised around 45 percent of the newsroom staff.

Well, there’s more good news. The new boss sounds an awful lot like the old boss…

This week, acting Chief Executive and Publisher Jeff D’Onofrio and Executive Editor Matt Murray hosted their first staff meeting since the layoffs and, according to the Wall Street Journal, said the Post’s financial problems were due to “years of overspending and declining productivity.”

“D’Onofrio told the assembled newsroom staff that expenses surpassed revenue between 2022 and 2025 because the company had hired hundreds of staffers in the years prior[.]”

Now comes my favorite part…

D’Onofrio told the staff that the “number of news stories published by the Post has fallen by 42% since 2020, while newsroom costs were 16% higher in 2025 compared with 2020.”

Let’s take a moment to read between the lines, shall we?

The Post hired “hundreds of staffers in the years prior” to 2022. If you recall, the “years prior” to 2022 are the years during Donald Trump’s first term combined with the Great Awokening.

Yes, those are the years the Post went all “Democracy Dies in Darkness” and hired legions of useless leftists to man the barricades against the MAGA hordes.

But what did the Post get in return? Exactly what you would expect from useless leftists: a 42 percent — 42 percent! — drop in productivity.

In other words, these entitled babies didn’t do any work.

During the layoffs last month, as the newly-unemployed took to social media to whine about losing their jobs, one thing Normal People noticed was how unproductive so many of these former Post staffers were. You’d look up their byline and see a few articles a month, many of them written with the help of others who shared that byline.

Oh, and most of those articles were either fake news about Trump or ridiculous garbage about racist birds or the beauty of being a drag queen.

Lies and woketardery do not sell, apparently.

You will notice there is no report about D’Onofrio addressing the Post’s role in this:

And until the Post comes to terms with the fact that a wishcasting diary for Trump haters is not a smart business model, the Post will continue to fail. So, let’s hope the Post never wakes up.