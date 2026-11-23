Florida, which has experienced unprecedented rains over the last week driven in part by a super El Niño, is expected to see even more rains heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

After days of historic rains leading to significant flooding — resulting in the St. Johns River breaking a record — Florida is bracing for yet another round of rain in what is usually its dry season. An area of low pressure is expected to develop and move across the state this week ahead of Thanksgiving, resulting in more flooding concerns for several areas.

The current forecast shows lighter rain in the northern part of the state but far more in the south. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) current forecast shows Fort Lauderdale seeing eight to ten inches of rain in the next 7 days, with four to six inches for Miami, six to eight inches for Boca Raton, four to six inches for West Palm Beach, and two to three inches for Jupiter.

This would be on top of the 12+ inches of rain some areas of the state saw last week.

“Parts of Florida, including here in West Melbourne, received 15-20 inches of rain in the last week,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Monday. “In response to severe flooding, the State of Florida has been focused on saving lives, supporting residents in need, and keeping critical services available.”

“State personnel have completed nearly 500 floodwater rescues, and more than 10,000 feet of Tiger Dams have been deployed to protect critical infrastructure. We have established two responder base camps, volunteer villages, and two logistical staging areas to position personnel, equipment, and resources,” he said, adding, “We are submitting an additional Major Disaster Declaration request to secure federal assistance for communities affected by flooding.”

Last week, DeSantis extended a State of Emergency for several Florida counties after the stormy weather expanded to northern counties.

Several videos show the extent of the damage across the state, with waters flooding into homes and cars.

Last week, DeSantis announced the deployment of hundreds of Florida Guardsmen and troopers “along with 235 @MyFWC officers, 50 high-water vehicles and 60 pumps” and more to address the historic flooding.

“FWC has also readied 28 ATVs and UTVs, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats, eight swamp buggies and a Fat Truck,” he said.

“Additionally, 750 @MyFDOT crews are supporting response efforts in impacted communities,” he said, adding that officials “pre-staged more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices, placed shelters on standby and positioned additional emergency resources, including generators and vacuum trucks, for rapid deployment as needed.”