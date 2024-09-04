Report: Biden-Harris Administration to Accuse Russia of Meddling in 2024 Election

The Biden-Harris administration is planning to accuse Russia of a “covert” and “sustained effort to influence the 2024 presidential election” and take a “series of moves” to address it, “six sources familiar with the matter” told CNN.

CNN reported that the administration will accuse Russia of doing so by claiming it uses Kremlin-run media and other online platforms to target U.S. voters with disinformation.

The report did not provide evidence or examples of the disinformation, but it said RT — Russia’s state media network — is a major focus of the announcement.

RT is widely known to be government-directed and not “covert,” so it is unclear why the administration is taking action against Russia instead of simply informing or reminding the American public of the outlet’s government affiliation.

The report said the White House will publicly condemn Russia’s actions, and the Justice Department (DOJ) will announce “law enforcement action” targeting the “covert Russian campaign.”

Four of the unnamed sources said the campaign is “being laundered through both Americans and non-American voices.”

CNN reported that, on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland will host a meeting of the DOJ’s Election Threats Task Force, which senior law enforcement leaders, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, will attend.

U.S. officials are expected to name a Russian company called the Social Design Agency, which the Treasury Department has sanctioned for allegedly running fake news sites in Europe, three of the sources told CNN.

Asked for a response, an RT spokesperson reportedly emailed CNN, “2016 called, and it wants its clichés back.”

