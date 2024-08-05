At Least 43 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 43 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 19 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in the Windy City, and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Sunday night, shortly after 10 p.m. local time, ABC 7 pointed out the total of number of shooting victims was at least 43.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds died Saturday. He was found by officers “in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue.”

Officers found the 28-year-old around 2:30 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 1600 block of North Laramie Avenue” around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

The 33-year-old was killed by someone who exited a black sedan and opened fire.

Breitbart News noted at least 100 people were shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend. Seventeen of the Fourth of July weekend shooting victims died as a result of their wounds.

