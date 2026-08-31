NRA Secures Ruling Against New Mexico’s Gun Purchase Waiting Period

The National Rifle Association (NRA) secured a victory Thursday when U.S. District Court Judge James O. Browning handed down a ruling against New Mexico’s seven-day waiting period for gun purchases.

The case is Ortega v. Grisham, which was brought by New Mexico residents Paul Ortega and Rebecca Scott and backed by the NRA.

Source New Mexico reported that Ortega and Scott sued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) after “they were forced to wait for their gun purchases despite quickly passing background checks.”

As Judge Browning heard the case, New Mexico contended that waiting periods do not violate the Constitution. They argued that the Second Amendment “protects the right to ‘keep’ and ‘bear’ arms — not the right to obtain new firearms instantaneously.”

Judge Browning did not agree and ruled that Ortega and Scott could acquire firearms without submitting to the waiting period.

Guns.com noted that the NRA-ILA’s John Commerford celebrated the victory, saying, “A right delayed is a right denied, and the court correctly held that forcing law-abiding citizens to wait after passing a background check cannot be squared with the Second Amendment.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham is expected to appeal the ruling.