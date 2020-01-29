Three Sinaloa Cartel Operators Facing Extradition Escape Mexican Prison

Three members of the Sinaloa Cartel who were fighting extradition to the U.S. managed to escape a Mexican prison.

The case took place on Wednesday morning at the Reclusorio Sur prison, a statement from Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office revealed. Details of the breakout have not been revealed, but authorities confirmed that Luis Fernando Meza González, Víctor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped during the morning hours. Search operations followed in the surrounding area to no avail, the statement revealed.

All three men were facing either drug trafficking or organized crime charges in Mexico and were in the process of fighting extradition to the U.S. The escapes come at a time when Mexico’s government is extraditing cartel operators who sat in prisons for several years.

Breitbart Texas recently reported on the extradition of “Cachitas” Benjamin Valeriano, a top member for the Juarez Cartel who was in custody since 2012. Earlier this year, Mexican authorities turned Valeriano over to the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas to face drug trafficking charges.

